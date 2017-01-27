Stockholm, January 27, 2017



PRESS RELEASE - NAXS AB (publ)



Year-end Report 2016



January-December 2016



-- Net profit/loss for the period amounted to MSEK 94.0 (64.2). -- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 6.32 (4.32). -- Net asset value amounted to MSEK 842 (SEK 56.69 per share) at December 31, 2016, compared to MSEK 785 (SEK 52.78 per share) at year-end 2015. -- Net cash amounted to MSEK 384 (SEK 25.85 per share) at December 31, 2016, compared to MSEK 351 (SEK 23.60 per share) at year-end 2015. -- NAXS paid a dividend of SEK 2.50 per share for the fiscal year 2015.



Fourth quarter 2016



-- Net profit/loss for the quarter amounted to MSEK 38.9 (-25.0). -- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.62 (-1.68).



Distribution of profits



The Board of Directors intends to make the dividend to be proposed for the fiscal year 2016 dependent on the amount that may be distributed under the form of share repurchases during the first quarter of 2017.



The Board of Directors intends to propose a dividend of maximum SEK 2.70/share for the fiscal year 2016, corresponding to SEK 40,090,415.40 at December 31, 2016. The actual level of the dividend will be set as the difference between SEK 40,090,415.40 and the amount that has been distributed under the form of share repurchases during the period between January 1 and March 31, 2017. The Board of Directors will announce the level of the proposed dividend ahead of the publication of the notice of the 2017 Annual General Meeting



In addition, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting to vote on a continued share repurchase mandate.



Comments by the CEO



We were pleased to see NAXS continue to make good progress during 2016, with the net asset value per share increasing by 12.2%, including the dividend paid. This performance was generated by a strong exit activity, positive valuation developments in the remaining portfolio, as well as positive currency effects. During the past year, NAXS's underlying funds made 3 new acquisitions, 10 full exits, and 4 partial exits through initial public offerings. Worth mentioning for 2016 were also the adoption of a revised investment policy and the shortening of the company's name from NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB (publ) to NAXS AB (publ). NAXS currently has a robust balance sheet, with a relatively high proportion of cash, which the company continues to selectively seek to deploy. After the end of the reporting period, NAXS made a SEK 50m commitment to Mimir Invest, a Swedish private equity special situation fund.



Lennart Svantesson



Financial summary



2016 2015 2016 2015 1/1-12/31 1/1-12/31 10/1-12/31 10/1-12/31 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------- Net profit/loss for the period, 94 012 64 178 38 939 -25 005 KSEK



2016 2015 12/31 12/31 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------- -------- Private equity fund investments, KSEK 458 701 434 246 Private equity fund investments in % of equity 55 55 Remaining commitments, KSEK 58 444 104 748 Total exposure to private equity fund investments, KSEK 517 145 538 994 Net cash, KSEK 383 807 350 970 Private equity fund investments per share, SEK 30.89 29.20 Net cash per share, SEK 25.85 23.60 Net asset value per share, SEK 56.69 52.78 Share price, SEK 49.40 54.00



Contact information



Lennart Svantesson, CEO



Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11



Gösta Lundgren, CFO



Telephone: +46 70 710 47 88



This information is information that Naxs AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.30 CET on January 27, 2017.



This press release and further information is available on the Company's website: www.naxs.se



NAXS AB (publ) Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972 Grev Turegatan 10 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden Tel: +46 8 611 33 25, E-mail: info@naxs.se



NAXS is an investment company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.



