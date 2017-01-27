Opus Group Brings its 2016 Year-end Report Forward to February 14 - to Present new Growth Strategy for the Coming Five Years

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The vehicle inspection company Opus Group has decided to move its 2016 year-end report forward to February 14 to present the company's new growth strategy for the coming five years. The new growth strategy will be presented together with the 2016 year-end report at a press and analyst conference on February 14 in Stockholm.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors Katarina Bonde, the CEO Magnus Greko, board member and the Head of the Vehicle Inspection division Lothar Geilen, CFO Linus Brandt will all be present. The press and analyst meeting will be web casted on www.opus.se and there will also be a live telephone conference connected to the meeting. More information about the conference will be sent out in advance through a press release.

Mölndal, January 27, 2017

Opus Group AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact

Magnus Greko

President and CEO

Phone: 46-31-748-34-00

E-mail: magnus.greko@opus.se

Peter Stenström

Investor Relations

Phone: 46-765-25-84-93

E-mail: peter.stenstrom@opus.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/opus-group/r/opus-group-brings-its-2016-year-end-report-forward-to-february-14---to-present-new-growth-strategy-f,c2174854

The following files are available for download: