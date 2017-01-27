Allergan Launches Juvéderm® VOLITE - An Innovative Injectable Treatment Designed to Improve Skin Quality for up to 9 Months

DUBLIN, January 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

-- Allergan enters skin quality category with new injectable product using VYCROSS® technology[1] for use on the face, neck, décolletage and hands[2]

-- Hyaluronic Acid (HA) gel designed to improve skin's smoothness (absence of fine lines), hydration and elasticity for up to nine months with just one treatment[3]

-- Global research shows more than half of women say appearance of skin contributes to their outer beauty[4]

Allergan plc(NYSE: AGN), a leading global pharmaceutical company, announced today its entry into the skin quality category with the launch of Juvéderm® VOLITE.[2] This is Allergan's first injectable product specifically designed to improve skin quality[5] and last up to nine months with just one treatment session.[3] This innovative new Allergan product uses the unique patented VYCROSS® technology.[1]

A new innovation for skin quality

The new HA injectable treatment delivers improvements in skin smoothness (absence of fine lines), hydration and elasticity,[2] and is designed to last for up to nine months with just one treatment.[3] Clinical data so far has shown significant improvements in skin quality for up to 6 months, and the clinical study is ongoing.[6],[7] Juvéderm® VOLITE aims to deliver results that last and eliminate the need for multiple treatments.[3] It should be injected intradermally and can be used to treat the face, neck, décolletage and hands and contains the anaesthetic lidocaine, to enhance patient comfort.[2]

Dr Patricia Ogilvie, Leading Dermatologist, Germany, says: "Juvéderm® VOLITE answers a real need for a treatment that delivers a healthy-looking glow. Combined with the fact that only one treatment is needed to achieve results, this product will be a game changer in my clinic. I believe that great skin can have a profound impact on patients' everyday lives - in particular their confidence. It goes far beyond aesthetics - when a patient is happy with how they look on the outside, this affects how they feel on the inside. Juvéderm® VOLITE is a genuinely innovative treatment option that I'm excited to be able to offer my patients."

