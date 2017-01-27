

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) reported third-quarter pretax profit of 526 million pounds compared to 832 million pounds, previous year. Reported earnings per share decreased to 3.8 pence from 9.2 pence. Adjusted pretax profit decreased 8% to 826 million pounds from 898 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 6.6 pence compared to 8.7 pence. Adjusted EBITDA was 1.87 billion pounds, up 18%, with underlying EBITDA adjusted for the acquisition of EE was down 8%.



Third-quarter adjusted revenue was 6.13 billion pounds, up 34% from last year. Underlying revenue excluding transit adjusted for the acquisition of EE down 1.5%. For the third-quarter: Mobile pay monthly net additions were 276,000, with churn of 1.1%; Retail broadband net additions were at 83,000, with retail fibre broadband net additions at 260,000.



For 2016/17, BT Group targets: underlying revenue broadly flat, EBITDA of approximately 7.6 billion pounds, and normalised free cash flow of approximately 2.5 billion pounds. For 2017/18, BT Group targets: underlying revenue broadly flat, EBITDA broadly flat, and normalised free cash flow of 3.0 to 3.2 billion pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX