

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import prices declined at the fastest pace since 2009, figures from Destatis showed Friday.



Import prices decreased 3.1 percent on an average in 2016 versus a 2.6 percent drop in 2015. This was the biggest drop since 2009, when prices slid 8.5 percent.



In December, import prices climbed by more-than-expected 3.5 percent from prior year, the fastest since February 2012.



Prices had climbed 0.3 percent in November and dropped 0.6 percent in October. Economists had forecast a 2.7 percent rise for December.



On a monthly basis, import prices advanced 1.9 percent in December, faster than the expected 1.3 percent.



Excluding crude oil and mineral oil products, import prices decreased 1.9 percent in 2016 from the same period of prior year. In December, prices moved up 1.7 percent.



Further, data showed that in 2016, export prices dropped 0.9 percent, the fastest decline since 2009. In December, export prices increased 1.1 percent after rising 0.3 percent in November.



