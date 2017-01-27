The Ultimate Travelling Camp Accepted as a Member of the Exclusive Virtuoso Network

MUMBAI, January 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC), known to have pioneered the concept of 'Glamping' in India with its mobile luxury camps, has made it to the elite list of Virtuoso luxury properties. This esteemed affiliation will give TUTC access to network of the best luxury tour operators and travel agents, with more than 11,400 advisors worldwide.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160509/803072 )



Rajnish Sabharwal, Chief Operating Officer, TUTC said, "We are very delighted to know that TUTC has been accepted into Virtuoso's rich portfolio of luxury suppliers. With this prestigious association we aim to leverage the group's extensive network and reach out to travellers from around the globe, offering bespoke glamping experiences."

Virtuoso is a by 'invitation only' luxury travel network that specializes in connecting the world's best travellers with the world's best vacation destinations - in the best ways possible.Their relationships, with the finest travel companies, provide the network's affluent clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access.

About TUTC:

TUTC's nomadic super luxury camps in Thiksey and Diskit in Ladakh and Kohima in Nagaland not only introduces guests todifferent adventures in the backdrop of mesmerizing landscapes but also offer immersive experiences that celebrate the culture, festivals, food, sports and indigenous identity of the region. The Chamba Camps in Ladakh ensure patronage to various aspects of the Ladakhi and Buddhist way of life. Similarly, the camp at Kohima aims to revive, protect and preserve the richness and uniqueness of the 16 tribes native to Nagaland. Visit us on http://www.tutc.com to know more.

For further queries write to us on info@tutc.com or chaitra.shetty@tutc.com