Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from February 1, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1705



Expiration date: May 17, 2017



Last trading day: May 15, 2017



ISIN code: SE0009580178



Short name: SSV 1705 RTL



Trading code: SSV_1705_RTL



