Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from February 1, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.
Swedish Treasury bill 1705
Expiration date: May 17, 2017
Last trading day: May 15, 2017
ISIN code: SE0009580178
Short name: SSV 1705 RTL
Trading code: SSV_1705_RTL
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Andreas Jensen telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
