Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from January 30, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1705



Expiration date: May 17, 2017



ISIN code: SE0009580178



Short name: RGKT 1705



Trading code: RGKT_1705



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Andreas Jensen telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.