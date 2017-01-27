Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from January 30, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds.
Swedish Treasury bill 1705
Expiration date: May 17, 2017
ISIN code: SE0009580178
Short name: RGKT 1705
Trading code: RGKT_1705
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Andreas Jensen telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Swedish Treasury bill 1705
Expiration date: May 17, 2017
ISIN code: SE0009580178
Short name: RGKT 1705
Trading code: RGKT_1705
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Andreas Jensen telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.