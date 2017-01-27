Cargotec Corporation: Hiab appoints Scott Hall as head of Hiab's global Sales and Services

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 27 JANUARY 2017 AT 10:00 AM EET

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has appointed Scott Hall as Senior Vice President, Sales & Services as of 24 January 2017. Scott Hall will lead Hiab's global Sales & Services function and drive sales and services excellence across Hiab's global network. He will report to Hiab's President Roland Sundén and be a member of the Hiab Leadership Team.

Scott Hall brings with him extensive experience from leading positions in international sales and business management at globally operating companies. Before joining Hiab in 2015, he worked more than ten years at Volvo Construction Equipment being responsible for global sales and marketing, his most recent position being President and CEO of Volvo Rents.

"Over the past two years Scott has led Hiab's sales and service operations in North America with great success. He has developed our sales and services organisation and built a structure and common interface to support our customers in the best possible way while growing Hiab's business in one of our key markets. I am pleased to have Scott to join Hiab's Leadership Team to drive and support our business expansion on a global scale," says Roland Sundén.

Scott is succeeding Sebastian Poccard, who has decided to leave Hiab to pursue other interests outside the company.

"Sebastian has further developed our global sales and services operations over the past year. He has built a strong team and initiated several important changes and projects. I want to thank Sebastian for his contribution to grow Hiab's profitable business," Roland Sundén concludes.

For further information please contact:

Roland Sundén, President, Hiab; roland.sunden@hiab.com

Ghita Jansson-Kiuru, Vice President, Human Resources & Communications, Hiab; +358207774136, ghita.jansson-kiuru@hiab.com

Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment. Customer satisfaction is the first priority for us. Around 3,000 professionals at Hiab work to provide high-performance products and services that meet customer needs globally. Our product range includes HIAB loader cranes, JONSERED recycling and forestry cranes, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, MOFFETT truck-mounted forklifts and MULTILIFT demountables, as well as DEL, WALTCO and ZEPRO tail lifts. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





