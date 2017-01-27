NOKIA: Nokia launches MIKA - the first digital assistant customized for telecommunications operators

Press Release

MIKA - 'Multi-purpose Intuitive Knowledge Assistant' - aids engineers' efficiency by providing voice-activated access to information

Powered by Nokia AVA platform, MIKA provides augmented intelligence and automated learning to access best practice

Nokia also introduces Predictive Repair, a Nokia AVA-powered service that forecasts potential hardware failures up to 14 days in advance

27 January 2017

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has created a customized 'digital assistant' that will improve telecom operators' efficiency by providing engineers faster access to critical information. 'MIKA' - powered by the Nokia AVA (https://networks.nokia.com/services/nokia-ava-cognitive-services-platform) cognitive services platform and underpinned by Nokia's services expertise - will provide voice-dictated automated assistance to reduce time spent searching information resources, enabling operators to focus on key business tasks without being distracted by the complexities of multi-technology network environments.

MIKA - or Multi-purpose Intuitive Knowledge Assistant - is the first digital assistant 'trained' specifically for the telecom industry, designed to provide automated assistance that saves time and frees highly skilled workers to focus on critical tasks. Nokia analysis of working methods within a Network Operations Center has revealed that application of MIKA could 'give back' more than one hour of productive time every day to engineers by providing them with access to information and recommendations through the interactive user interface.

MIKA combines augmented intelligence with automated learning to provide access to an extensive range of tools, documents and data sources. These include the Nokia AVA knowledge library, a repository of best practice gathered from Nokia projects around the world. Using the knowledge library MIKA can provide recommendations based on similar issues seen in other networks. MIKA is available via a web interface and mobile agent so that engineers can tap into its knowledge base, wherever they are.

Igor Leprince, head of Global Services at Nokia, said: "Finding the right information is a daily challenge for telco engineers tasked with boosting network quality. MIKA taps into the power of the Nokia AVA platform to provide quick and accurate answers, avoiding time wasted on fruitless searches. MIKA is customized to support the specific needs of telecoms, and can deliver recommendations based on experience from networks around the world."

Nokia introduces Predictive Repair

In addition to launching MIKA, Nokia introduces Predictive Repair, a service that will enable operators to reduce costs and improve network quality by moving away from break-fix approaches to hardware maintenance. This care service can predict hardware failures and recommend replacements up to 14 days in advance, with up to 95 percent accuracy. These recommendations will allow operators to improve efficiency by avoiding unnecessary site visits, wasted operations efforts, excessive inventory, and false 'No Fault Found' returns.

Nokia Predictive Repair is the first service of its type in the telecommunications industry. It draws on Nokia's deep hardware services expertise - correlating network, repair center and factory data. By applying Nokia Bell Labs machine learning algorithms to predict failures, the focus is on high-runner modules that generate a significant share of customer repair transactions. The service is available to operators that use Nokia 3G and 4G equipment.

The Nokia MIKA Digital Assistant as a Service is now available for customer trials, and will be demonstrated at the Nokia booth at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona (Hall 3, Stand 3A10) between February 27 and March 2. Nokia Predictive Repair will be available for customer trials in March 2017.

Resources

Infographic (https://resources.nokia.com/asset/200951)

Digital assistant as a Service web page (https://networks.nokia.com/services/digital-assistant-as-a-service)

Predictive Repair web page (https://networks.nokia.com/services/predictive-repair)

Optimization as a Service web page (https://networks.nokia.com/services/optimization-as-a-service)

Connect with Nokia

Subscribe (https://pages.nokia.com/1701SubscriptionCtr.html) to receive information on specific areas of interest

Website (http://www.nokia.com/)

Blog (http://blog.networks.nokia.com/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/nokia)

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com)

Media Enquiries

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

