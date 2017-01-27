Fredrik Stenberg Appointed EVP, Director of Shared Operations and Member of Tele2 AB's Leadership Team

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tele2 AB, (Tele2), (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B) today announces that Fredrik Stenberg is appointed Executive Vice President, Director of Shared Operations and member of Tele2 AB's Leadership Team after having held the position of acting COO during the past five months.

Fredrik Stenberg startedatTele2 in2004and hashelda number of operationalpositionssince then. Before beingappointed acting COO in August2016 heheld the positionof Director of Customer Operations.

As Director of Shared Operations, Fredrik will beresponsibleforleading the operations that provide services to the entire Tele2 footprint.

Allison Kirkby, President and CEO, Tele2 AB, comments:"Fredrik hasdone a great job during his time as acting COO andI am both proud and excited to have made him a permanent member of our Group Leadership Team. Shared Operations was created in 2015 and is an essential part of the Tele2 operating model, enabling scale and skill to be leveraged across the Group. Fredrik's track record in driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency is exactly the experience we need to take the Shared Operations organisation to the next level."

Fredrik Stenberg, Director of Shared Operations, Tele2 AB, comments: "I am happytonowofficially join theGroupLeadership Teamand to take on this position. I have spent 13fantasticyearswithin Tele2 and feel excited to nowdrivethe Shared Operations agendatogether with Allison and the Leadership Team."

Fredrik will assume the position immediately and report to Allison Kirkby, President and CEO.

For more information, please contact:

Viktor Wallström,

VP Communications, Tele2 AB,

Phone: +46 70 363 53 27

Kristoffer Carleskär,

IR Inquiries, Tele2 AB,

Phone: +46 70 426 45 19

TELE2 IS ONE OF EUROPE'S FASTEST GROWING TELECOM OPERATORS, ALWAYS PROVIDING CUSTOMERS WITH WHAT THEY NEED FOR LESS. We have 17 million customers in 9 countries. Tele2 offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services, content services and global IoT solutions. Ever since Jan Stenbeck founded the company in 1993, it has been a tough challenger to the former government monopolies and other established providers. Tele2 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm since 1996. In 2016, Tele2 had net sales of SEK 28 billion and reported an operating profit (EBITDA) of SEK 5.3 billion. For definitions of measures, please see the last page of the Annual report 2015.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/tele2-ab/r/fredrik-stenberg-appointed-evp--director-of-shared-operations-and-member-of-tele2-ab-s-leadership-te,c2174937

The following files are available for download: