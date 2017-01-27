The Supervisory Board of RTX A/S (RTX) has decided to exercise the authority to buy back shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on 26 January 2017. The authority is valid until RTX's Annual General Meeting in January 2018 and covers a maximum buyback of own shares with a nominal value of up to DKK 2.150.000. RTX expects to use the authorisation given to repurchase shares for a maximum permitted value of DKK 60 million in the period until January 2018. As of 27 January 2017, RTX holds 653,499 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 5, equal to 6.93% of outstanding shares.



The first part of the share buy-back programme runs from 27 January 2017 to 30 June 2017. In this period RTX will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 30.0 million. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), which ensures that RTX is protected against violation of insider legislation in relation to the share buy-back programme.



Conditions for the share buy-back programme



-- The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to address the company's capital structure and to hedge share-based payments. -- RTX has entered into a contract with Danske Bank, in which Danske Bank acts as financial advisor and as Lead Manager of the programme. Danske Bank handles all purchase transactions independently and without influence from RTX. -- The maximum amount that RTX may pay for shares purchased under the share buy-back programme is DKK 30 million and a maximum of 300,000 shares may be purchased. -- The shares cannot be purchased at prices exceeding the higher of (i) the price of the latest independent trade and (ii) the price of the highest independent bid on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of the transaction . -- The total number of shares that may be purchased on a single trading day may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume over the preceding 20 trading days on Nasdaq Copenhagen. -- RTX will announce the number of purchased shares, as well as the value, on a weekly basis in a separate announcement to Nasdaq Copenhagen. In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme will be presented in detailed form and attached to the weekly company announcement.



RTX is entitled to suspend or stop the programme at any time subject to announcement to Nasdaq Copenhagen.



