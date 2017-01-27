The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



27 January 2017



Estimate for core earnings and pre-tax profit



Based on a more positive development than expected in Q4 2016, Vestjysk Bank estimates core earnings before impairment for 2016 of DKK 490-510 million against previously expected DKK 400-450 million. At the same time, the Bank estimates a pre-tax profit for the year of DKK 65-85 million, where the Bank previously expected the result to be at the same level as the year 2015, where pre-tax profit stood at DKK 50 million.



Vestjysk Bank's Annual Report for 2016 will be published as planned on 23 February 2017.



Please address any enquiries regarding the present announcement to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, at tel. +45 96 63 21 04.



Vestjysk Bank A/S



Vagn Thorsager Jan Ulsø Madsen Chairman CEO



Vestjysk Bank A/S Torvet 4-5 DK-7620 Lemvig Denmark Phone +45 96 63 20 00



CVR no. 34631328 www.vestjyskbank.dk



