

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - The boards of Tesco plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) and Booker Group plc (BOK.L) announced they have reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended share and cash merger. Under the terms of the Merger, each Booker Scheme shareholder will receive for each Booker Scheme Share: 0.861 New Tesco shares; and 42.6 pence in cash. The terms of the Merger represent: a value of approximately 205.3 pence per Booker Share; and a value of approximately 3.7 billion pounds for Booker's ordinary share capital. The merger will result in Booker shareholders owning approximately 16 percent of the combined Group. Booker's CEO will join the combined Group's Board and Executive Committee and Booker's Chairman will also join the combined Group's Board.



The Tesco Board has reviewed its dividend policy and intends to recommence paying dividends in respect of the financial year 2017/18. The Tesco Board expects dividends to grow progressively from that financial year with the aim of achieving a target cover of approximately 2x earnings per share over the medium term.



Tesco and Booker have agreed that Booker shareholders will be entitled to receive: any ordinary interim and final dividends announced, declared or paid by Booker in the ordinary course; and a special dividend in respect of the financial year ending 24 March 2017. In addition, Booker shareholders will also be entitled to receive a closing dividend soon after the effective date.



The Tesco Board expects pre-tax synergies for the combined Group to reach a run-rate of at least 200 million pounds per annum by the end of the third year following completion of the merger. Quantified revenue synergies of at least 25 million pounds per annum are anticipated to come by the end of the third year following completion of the merger, primarily from an enhanced offering and customer proposition. The merger is also expected to enable opportunity for cost synergies of at least 175 million pounds, mainly in areas such as procurement and distribution.



Dave Lewis, CEO of Tesco said: 'Tesco has made significant progress in turning around our UK retail business. This Merger with Booker will further enhance Tesco's growth prospects by creating the UK's leading food business with combined expertise in retail, wholesale, supply chain and digital. Wherever food is prepared and eaten - 'in home' or 'out of home' - we will meet this opportunity with the widest choice and best service available.'



Tesco affirmed that the Group is on track to deliver at least 1.2 billion pounds of Group operating profit before exceptional items for the full year. The merger is expected to be accretive to Tesco's earnings per share (excluding the effects of implementation costs) in the second full financial year following the effective date.



