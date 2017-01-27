Early PEPPOL Adopter Codex Selects Celtrino to Submit Electronic Invoices to Education Training Boards

DUBLIN, January 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Celtrino, a leading supplier of PEPPOL and EDI Managed Services has completed testing for Codex Office Solutions to trade electronically with 16 Education Training Boards. The move, which is the first of its kind in Ireland for this category, is evidence that PEPPOL engagement is gathering pace.

Ken Halpin, Celtrino Managing Director said, "We are thrilled to have partnered Codex Office Solutions in streamlining its invoicing operations with the Education Training Boards and enabling easy roll-out to other public sector buyers across Europe."

Codex who supply a large range of office interiors, technology and supplies, had previously relied on paper invoicing to trade with the Irish Public Sector.

"PEPPOL gives us a strategic capability to negotiate future public sector contracts, we've selected Celtrino as a trusted partner to implement it," Codex Managing Director Siobhan O'Connor added.

Trading via the PEPPOL standard requires going through an authorised PEPPOL access provider that effectively provides the PEPPOL connection. As the first access point provider in Ireland, and one of the organisations that helped define the PEPPOL standard, Celtrino understand exactly what's required to successfully implement PEPPOL.

This is the first implementation of an eInvoicing capability for the Irish Department of Education that is compliant with the EU PEPPOL model.

The EU PEPPOL directive will soon compel all public sector bodies to have the capability to receive electronic invoices from their suppliers. PEPPOL creates multiple efficiencies in the procure-to-pay process. It reduces costs, eliminates paper, reduces query times and speeds up the flow of goods.

In becoming PEPPOL enabled in this way, Codex have potentially opened up the opportunity to trade with any PEPPOL entity across Europe - and increase sales. Other suppliers will have to follow Codex's lead if they wish to open up similar trading opportunities.

About Celtrino

Founded in 1989, Celtrino provides supply chain solutions that improve the efficiency of B2B trading activities. It was Ireland's first PEPPOL access point provider and has been involved in the development of PEPPOL standards from the beginning.

About ETBs

Education Trading Boards (ETBs) are statutory bodies responsible for managing and operating second-level schools, further education colleges, multi-faith community national schools and a range of adult and further education centres across Ireland.

