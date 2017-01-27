

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales declined at the end of the year, preliminary figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



The retail sales value dropped 0.6 percent year-over-year in December. Similarly, the price-adjusted volume of retail sales slid by 0.7 percent.



In daily consumer goods trade, both sales and the volume of sales grew by 0.4 percent in December from the corresponding period of the previous year.



The statistical office will publish final sales data on February 15.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX