Eight Countries, 64 Hopefuls: Who Will be Asia's Next Top Beauty Creator?

Beauty Bound Season Two Premieres February 1, 2017 and Features Chiara Ferragni

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Since July 2016, more than 400 aspiring beauty creators across eight countries have auditioned to compete to become Asia's Next Top Beauty Creator. Netizens will soon be able to follow the journey of the final 64 young contestants in the pursuit of their dreams, as the highly anticipated Beauty Bound Season Two, a first-of-its-kind beauty web reality series by luxury skin care brand SK-II, premieres globally on YouTube on February 1, 2017. Watch the global trailer here.

BEAUTY BOUND SEASON TWO: THE JOURNEY TO THE TOP NINE

Over the course of six months, the top eight contestants from each country were invited to their local Beauty Base, a two-day intensive boot camp, where their skills, creativity and showmanship were put to the test over a series of challenges under the mentorship of local creators and industry experts. Among the local judges are celebrity makeup artists Jung Saem Mool for Korea and Xiao Kai for Taiwan, beauty creators Mikipon for Japan, Queenie Chan for Hong Kong, and Tashy for Malaysia, international singer-songwriter Anggun for Indonesia, award-winning actress Rebecca Lim for Singapore, and supermodel, host and actress Cindy Bishop for Thailand.

A surprise wild card challenge was issued to the 64 semi-finalists across the eight countries in after the competition for a second chance to join the top nine at the grand finale.

The emerging nine finalists will win an all-expenses paid trip worth up to USD5,000 to the grand finale, and SK-II products worth up to USD1,000, together with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet and learn from some of the world's leading beauty creators, social media personalities and industry experts.

The winner of this year's Beauty Bound will receive a suite of prizes worth a total of USD60,000, including:

An all-expenses-paid trip to an SK-II global event;

One year worth of SK-II products and professional video production equipment;

Priceless networking opportunities with top beauty creators and SK-II content collaboration opportunities;

An exclusive one week exchange program in the United States hosted by industry experts;and

hosted by industry experts;and An invitation to join first Beauty Bound winner Janemakeup and top beauty creators from across the world in the exclusive SK-II Global Beauty Circle.

CHIARA FERRAGNI, GLOBAL FASHION ICON AND SOCIAL MEDIA SENSATION, WILL STAR AS FINALE JUDGE

Heading the judging panel for the Grand Finale of Beauty Bound Season Two is global social media and fashion icon, Chiara Ferragni, also known by her social media moniker, The Blonde Salad.

Having successfully elevated The Blonde Salad from a personal style blog to a thriving fashion empire, Chiara is a source of inspiration who has paved the way for millions of aspiring fashion and beauty digital creators across the world to dream bigger and reach higher.

"I am so happy have this opportunity to be the global judge for Beauty Bound Season 2. The Blonde Salad has come a long way since 2009. In my own journey as creator, there were many times where I doubted myself, we didn't have many role models to follow. The challenges faced by emerging creators are no stranger to me, so being able to support creators in Asia on their journey is very meaningful to me,"saidChiara Ferragni.

GET READY FOR BEAUTY BOUND

The first phase of Beauty Bound Season Two videos will air on YouTube from on February 1, 2017.

The web series will be released in two phases: the first five episodes follow the top eight in each country as they battle it out in their local Beauty Base for a spot in the global finale. The grand finale episodes featuring the finalists from each country will be released mid-March.

#1 BEAUTY BOUND RETURNS

Beauty Bound returns with Season Two. Meet the local judges[1] as they unveil Beauty Base, where the top eight in each country will battle it out for a spot to represent their country in the grand finale.

Airing Feb 1, 2017

#2 WELCOME TO BEAUTY BASE

The top eight in each country make their grand entrance at Beauty Base. The judges share their expectations of the season and their first thoughts of the contestants, as they meet one another and gear up for their first challenge.

Airing Feb 1, 2017

#3 GAME FACE ON

The contestants go head to head for their first challenge - to film and edit an unboxing video themed around 'date night' within an hour. Tensions build as the contestants struggle with the time pressure.

Airing Feb 3, 2017

#4 ALL IN OR NOTHING

The judges throw a curveball for the final collaboration challenge on day two at Beauty Base. Personalities clash while unexpected friendships form as the contestants attempt to work in teams.

Airing Feb 6, 2017

#5 AND THEN THERE WERE EIGHT

Eight will be winnowed down to one. The judges strain to come to a consensus on the final verdict. Who will go through to the grand finale for a chance to become Asia's Next Top Beauty Creator?

Airing Feb 6, 2017

#6 THE FINAL HURDLE

Social media icon Chiara Ferragni kicks off the grand finale. The wild card is revealed and the top nine battle it out to earn the title of Asia's Next Top Beauty Creator.

Airing Mar 13, 2017

#7 THIS IS ASIA'S NEXT TOP BEAUTY CREATOR

The finale episode shares the crowning of Asia's Next Top Beauty Creator.

Airing Mar 15, 2017

Watch the entry videos of top eight finalists from eight countries here: SK-II Beauty Bound Asia YouTube Channel

Root for your favorite and connect with the contestants, top beauty creators and industry experts on the Beauty Bound Community.

For more information and latest updates, visit http://www.beautybound.tv/.

Website: BEAUTYBOUND.TV

Facebook: BEAUTY BOUND

Snapchat: SKIIOFFICIAL

Instagram: @SKII

About SK-II

For more than 35 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world byhelping them to "Change Destiny" through the miracle of crystal clear skin and life. The fascinating story behind SK-II began at a sake brewery in Japan, where scientists noticed the elderly workers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and youthful-looking hands. These hands were in constant contact with the sake fermentation process. It took years of research for scientists to isolate the miracle ingredient Pitera', a naturally-derived liquid from the yeast fermentation process. Since then, SK-II with Pitera' has become a special secret shared by celebrities such as Cate Blanchett around the world, transforming skin along the five dimensions of texture, radiance, firmness, spot control and wrinkle resilience critical to crystal clarity. A leading skincare brand in 13 markets, SK-II continues to deliver the transformative power of crystal clear skin and life through well-loved products including the Facial Treatment Essence, R.N.A. Power, and GenOptics Aura Essence. For the latest news and in-depth information about SK-II, please visit http://www.sk-ii.com.

About Brave Bison PLC

Brave Bison is an independent Digital Media & Social Video Broadcaster, proudly working with some of the biggest brands and most followed YouTube and Facebook social creator talent in the world. Clients include P&G, Coca Cola, Microsoft, 20th Century Fox, CNBC, Universal Pictures and Google.

Brave Bison is the largest social video broadcaster / agency in the world outside North America, with headquarters in London, and offices around the world, including Singapore, Australia and the US.

Brave Bison makes it simple for Content Owners, Creators, Brands, Publishers and Platforms to unlock the value of online video, whether on a licensed, ad-funded, direct to consumer or paid placement basis.

