

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 26-January-17



Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,741,541.58 9.7128



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,744,990.90 13.8725



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 266,488.32 16.6555



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,469,712.86 15.1515



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 26/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,574,654.52 10.4977



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1425000 USD 14,959,543.38 10.4979



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,443,498.98 12.6358



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 281,728.81 13.4157



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,089,311.93 15.2139



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,088,652.87 15.3331



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,500,190.28 10.7149



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 66,047,595.15 15.9922



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 26/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,213,183.40 17.3312



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,669,290.85 16.3409



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 26/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 283,029.00 13.4776



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 26/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 276,336.21 13.1589



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,170,249.90 14.0994



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,261,088.61 17.5151



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,179,877.90 15.4601



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1820000 GBP 18,259,846.63 10.0329



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,215,476.78 17.3615



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 26/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 272,013.36 17.0008



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,259,248.59 17.037



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 26/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1900000 EUR 24,413,864.83 12.8494



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,662,726.30 17.6048



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 26/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,526,336.85 15.0377



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,528,813.18 10.1914



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 26/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,219,614.12 17.3409



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6300000 USD 94,003,747.33 14.9212



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,828,588.06 5.4694



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,570,087.67 18.3146



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 26/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,010,104.60 15.5401



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 26/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 893,382.54 13.7443



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 274,346.49 17.1467



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 26/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 279,397.69 17.4624



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,403,402.95 17.4533



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,595,195.17 19.6393



