Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.01.2017 | 09:59
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

Prospect Japan Fund - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, January 27

For filings with the FSA include the annex
For filings with issuer exclude the annex
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:		The Prospect Japan Fund Limited
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsyes
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:		1607 Capital Partners, LLC
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):
Northern Trust 10,041,988
Bny Mellon 6,737,500
State Street 2,498,000
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:		January 25" 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:January 26, 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: 		21%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
GB00B011QL4419,619,40919,619,40919,277,48820.87%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date 		Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration dateExercise/
Conversion period 		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
Same as A

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:Bryan Huntley, CCO
15. Contact telephone number:804-525-1741

Note: Annex should only be submitted to the FSA not the issuer
Annex: Notification of major interests in sharesxxii
A: Identity of the persons or legal entity subject to the notification obligation
Full name
(including legal form of legal entities)		1607 Capital Partners, LLC
Contact address
(registered office for legal entities)		13 S. 13th St., Suite 400
Richmond, VA, USA 23219
Phone number & email804-525-1741
bhuntley@1607capital.com
Other useful information
(at least legal representative for legal persons)
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full nameBryan Huntley
Contact addressSame as above
Phone number & emailSame as above
Other useful information
(e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)		Chief Compliance Officer
C: Additional information
For notes on how to complete form TR-1 please see the FSA website.

© 2017 PR Newswire