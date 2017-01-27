A.M. Best will attend the 41st General Assembly and Conference of the Fédération des Sociétés d'Assurances de Droit National Africaines (FANAF), which is to be held 13-16 February in Marrakech, Morocco. The theme of this year's conference is, "New Regulatory Issues and Operational Challenge: Which Strategy for African Insurance?"

Dr. Edem Kuenyehia, associate director, market development communications and William Mills, director, market development will be in attendance at the conference.

The delegation from A.M. Best will be holding bilateral meetings in their designated meeting location on the first floor of Palais des Congres, Marrakech. To arrange a meeting, please contact Charlotte Jackson at charlotte.jackson@ambest.com.

Mr. Mills will also participate in the conference panel discussion on 15 February on the topic, titled, "The Role for Financial Rating in the Development and Investment Strategy of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies."

More information about the conference is available at http://www.fanaf2017.com.

A.M. Best provides Financial Strength, Long- and Short-Term Issuer Credit and Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings for insurers worldwide including ratings on a number of national and regional (re)insurers in the African Insurance Markets.

Visitors to http://www.ambest.com/ratings can learn about Best's Credit Ratings and read criteria reports explaining the rating process.

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

