sprite-preloader
Freitag, 27.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,933 Euro		+0,143
+0,80 %
WKN: A11312 ISIN: US8872281048 Ticker-Symbol: 17T 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TIME INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TIME INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,919
18,086
10:32
17,947
18,084
10:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TIME INC
TIME INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TIME INC17,933+0,80 %