Genghis Khan's Golden Saddle on its Way to The National Military Museum

SOEST, The Netherlands, January 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Over 200 extraordinary items from the Inner Mongolia Museum in Hohhot (China) and other museums arrive at the Netherlands. The items, including a golden saddle, will be part of the exhibition 'Genghis Khan, world conqueror on horseback'. The objects have never before been shown outside China. The National Military Museum is the first museum that presents the exhibition from 18 February.

200 extraordinary items

Using wide-ranging contemporary sources, digital media and some of the rarest objects from the museums of Inner Mongolia, this is the story of the Mongols -as it has never been told before. The golden saddle is one of the 200 treasures from the Inner Mongolia Museum in Hohhot, China. It is for the first time that these artefacts are accessible at this scale to the public outside China.

Genghis Khan, world conqueror on horseback

The exhibition tells the story of one of the largest contiguous empires ever known to mankind and the impact it had. The golden saddle is one of the key pieces in the collection. The exhibition documents the life of Genghis Khan from a military perspective.

The exhibition 'Genghis' is a project of Nomad Exhibitions in collaboration with the Inner Mongolia Museum and the University of Edinburgh. The exhibition will open on 18 February and be on display until 27 August.

National Military Museum

The National Military Museum (NMM) is the leading museum highlighting the role of the armed forces in the Netherlands in the past, present and future. The museum illustrates this role by means of stories, activities and topical exhibitions that live long in the memory. The museum has a huge presentation area in which many impressive collection pieces are on display, such as aircraft, tanks, armoured vehicles and helicopters. For more information, go to http://www.nmm.nl or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.