Unifin Chairman Receives a Corporate Excellence Awards Double

- For over 20 years, Unifin have distinguished by supporting their customers with the highest quality in financial services

- Unifin's core market is leasing of machinery and equipment including transport and Financial Factoring for SMEs and Auto Loans

Senior executives at Mexican leasing company Unifin Financiera, S.A.B. de C.V were delighted this week, to receive two Corporate Excellence Awards on behalf of their Chair and founder Rodrigo Lebois.

The 52-year-old who built the successful company up from five employees 23 years ago to more than 300 employees today, was awarded Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) "Chairperson of the Year, Latin America - 2016," and "Business Leader of the Year, Mexico - 2016."

An independent leasing company which was listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange in 2015, Unifin provides assets and loans for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Mexico. In doing so it has contributed substantially to the growth of the country's economy.

On hearing of his win, Mr Lebois thanked his talented employees for their dedication to the company.

"But it's not just the company Unifin staff are working for," he said. "Every employee is also ensuring that the Mexican economy is healthy and forward-looking for their children and grand children. The success of public companies such as Unifin is something which benefits everyone living here in Mexico both today and tomorrow."

Unifin's core market (89 per cent) is leasing of machinery and equipment in construction, mining, printing and medicine, including transport. Other parts of the company are Financial Factoring for SMEs and Auto Loans.

The company prides itself on its role as a "one-stop-shop for SME's in Mexico. This means clients can lease manufacturing equipment, IT items and office furniture together and at the same time, rather than having to sourcing them independently. Unifin will also customize loans to ensure they're affordable for their SME clients.

A spokesman for BWM congratulated Mr Lebois and Unifin on the double win and added: "There is no doubt that Unifin is providing a fantastic service for SMEs in Mexico, to the extent many of these businesses could well have gone under were it not for the company's sympathetic and independent leasing and finance strategies.

"This winning company was begun by Rodrigo Lebois around 23 years ago. Today it's a huge success story and one he can rightly be proud of. Here at BWM we look forward to hearing a lot more about Unifin in the very near future."

