HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Correction in relation to Final Results Announcement

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc - Correction to Final Accounts announcement made 25 January 2017

26 January 2017

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc would like to confirm that the second interim dividend for the year ended 31 October 2016 of 14.0 pence per share (year ended 31 October 2015 12.0 pence) for payment on 4 May 2017, will be paid to shareholders on the register on 21 April 2017, not the 20 April 2017 as stated in the above announcement.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

