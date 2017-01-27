Combined PV shipments totalled just $224 million from April to October 2015, when the nation's solar exports hit $72 million.

In the month of October alone, inbound shipments edged up 10% year on year, while exports plunged 84%, the Austin-based research firm said.

Chinese PV shipments have accounted for the lion's share of India's imports throughout the first seven months of the fiscal year, at US$1,023 million, or 87% of the market.

Malaysia came in second, with total shipments of PV cells and modules from the Southeast Asian country accounting for 7% of Indian imports, at US$82.03 million.

India's exports of PV cells and modules reached $US56 million during the first seven months of the current fiscal year, while imports were valued at US$1.17 billion.

