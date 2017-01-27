sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SCOR: INVITATION: SCOR GROUP 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS

Invitation
27 January 2017


SCOR GROUP 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS

INVITATION TO ANALYST AND INVESTOR

PRESENTATION AND CONFERENCE CALL

  

on Wednesday 22 February 2017

at 09:30 CET (08:30 GMT)

The conference call will be held in English

and followed by a Q&A session

The press release and investor presentation will be published on our website on 22 February 2017 by 07:30 CET (06:30 GMT) at the latest.

We invite you to join this meeting:

·           On our website www.scor.com (http://www.scor.com/en/) via live audio webcast (a recorded version will also be available after the conference)

·           By telephone (a recorded version will also be available after the conference) (see next page for conference call details)

     

*

* ***** *



Conference call in English - 09:30 CET (08:30 GMT)

 

·         On the SCOR website 

 

Connect to www.scor.com (http://www.scor.com/en/) to follow the live webcast in English and download all the documents

relating to the SCOR group 2016 Annual Results.

 

  • By telephone 

 

The direct dial-in numbers, to be called ten minutes before the start of the conference, are:

           

Location Phone Number Pin code
France +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74 3111615
Germany +49 (0)69 2222 13420 3111615
Asia +852 6963 0855 3111615
Switzerland +41 (0)22 567 5729 3111615
United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9105 3111615
United States +1 719-457-1036 3111615

 

You will be asked by an operator to indicate which meeting you wish to participate in, please quote: "SCOR Conference".

At the end of the presentation you will be able to put your questions to the SCOR Executive Team.

A replay will be available from the end of the conference until 8 March 2017 inclusive, by dialing:

 

Location Phone Number Pin code
France +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94 3111615
Germany +49 (0) 69 2000 1800 3111615
Asia +852 3008 0334 3111615
Switzerland +41 (0) 22 567 5709 3111615
United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 984 7568 3111615
United States +1 719-457-0820 3111615

 

 


Contact details

 

Ian Kelly

Head of Investor Relations

+44 (203) 207 8561

ikelly@scor.com (mailto:ikelly@scor.com)

 

Marie-Laurence Bouchon

Head of Group Communications

+33 (0) 158 44 8819

mbouchon@scor.com (mailto:mbouchon@scor.com)

 

http://www.scor.com/ (http://www.scor.com/en/)

SCOR photo gallery (http://scor.com/en/media/photo-gallery.html)

 Twitter: @SCOR_SE (https://twitter.com/SCOR_SE)

 

 

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)