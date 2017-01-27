Shaw Academy Launches New Personalised Educational Technology Platform

DUBLIN, January 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Shaw Academy, the world's largest live online educator, has launched its own educational platform to accommodate the continued surge of students availing of its content. The Irish based company with offices in UK, USA & India provides live online education across a range of subjects, focused on practical skills. It has trebled student numbers in the past twelve months and increased turnover by on average 322% year on year since inception in 2011.

Co-founded by James Egan and Adrian Murphy, Shaw Academy's rapid growth is based upon the core principles of delivering great education, affordably and accessibly, to everyone, supported by proprietary technology. Shaw Academy courses are curated and developed by subject matter experts, and practical faculties include Marketing, Technology, Design, Finance, Sales, Nutrition and Photography. Lessons are delivered live, thus ensuring the most up to date trends can be covered and students interact in real time, at times of their choosing.

The new platform entitled Phoenix enables Shaw Academy to teach more students live online simultaneously than ever before, whilst also providing a far more automated yet personalised service to its students. Subscribers registering for their chosen subject will be taken on a journey that will focus on their outcome. Shaw Academy can now fully tailor information to learners based on subject matter choice, experience level and desired career path. Numerous gamification elements will also be deployed throughout the period of study relevant to the subject to further boost completion rates. The new technology will further enhance the live experience allowing students to receive detailed answers immediately, and contribute to polls and surveys in real time during live sessions enabling Shaw Academy educators to modify and improve content and further boost satisfaction levels and hence NPS scores.

Speaking on the launch of the Phoenix platform Co-Founder and CEO James Egan said, "The creation of Phoenix is a very exciting development at Shaw Academy. We now have our own scalable live educational platform that is continually improving itself. It allows us to further personalise and enhance the learning experience to our students, whose goals, dreams and aspirations are our number one priority. Our continued growth will mean that by the end of 2017 we will be teaching two million new students every month. Phoenix allows us to show true innovation in the delivery of education, teach millions of new students, and continue to drive down the cost of education."

