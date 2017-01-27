If you can't beat them, join them. Nevada utility NV Energy has taken heavy fire for the dismantling of net metering in the state as well as facing a wave of its large electricity consumers jumping ship, and is taking a different approach with for one of its largest customers: Apple.

NV Energy has announced an agreement to sell electricity to Apple from a 200 MW solar project which the utility plans to build "by early 2019," which will supply an Apple data center in Reno.

The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...