Kitron ASA: Kitron: Invitation to Capital Markets Day

(2017-01-27) Kitron ASA will host a Capital Markets Day on 16 February 2017.

Location: Felix Konferansesenter (Felix Conference Center), Bryggetorget 3, 0250 Oslo, Norway

Time: 11:30 am. - 2:30 pm. Light lunch will be served from 11.30 until noon.

Please register for the event by visiting www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com).

At our Capital Markets Day 2016, we outlined the company's new strategy as well as operational and financial ambitions. Since then, there have been substantial changes to the company's shareholder composition, as well as a marked increase in the overall interest in Kitron's business.

We would therefore like to take the opportunity to present the company to new shareholders and other stakeholders and to give an update on our progress since the last Capital Markets Day.

The presentations will be held in English. They will be published on www.newsweb.no and http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=44472141 (http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=44472141)

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronic manufacturing services companies for the Data/Telecoms, Defense, Energy, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenue of about NOK 1.95 billion in 2015 and has about 1,250 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire

