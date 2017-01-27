Arion Bank will be tapping three ISK denominated covered bond issues on 1 February 2017, ARION CBI 29, ARION CB 19 and ARION CB 22. According to Arion Bank's issuance schedule the Bank intends to offer ISK denominated covered bonds on the first Wednesday of every month throughout the year. See the Bank's website for the issuance schedule:



https://www.arionbanki.is/english/about-us/investor-relations/debt-investors/is suance-sched



For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 7108.