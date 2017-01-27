HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Brown Technical Media Corp., a division of Panther Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCQB: PBYA) is pleased to announce today that it has closed the acquisition of One Exam Prep, LLC (OEP), www.oneexamprep.com, a Florida limited liability company, pursuant to the executed binding letter of intent announced on December 15, 2016. OEP is in the business of exam preparation with a focus on construction training and certification.

OEP is based in Coconut Creek, Florida and offers eLearning courses and weekly training classes and certification in a wide variety of topics for contractors with continuing education in 22 states with a goal of servicing all 50 states. OEP owns over 70 domains pertaining to contractor licensing and continuing education throughout the United States. OEP has written dozens of courses which are offered both in an online e-learning setting or in classroom.

"One Exam Prep offers one of the least expensive yet fastest and most effective exam prep schools in the industry, instituting our four-point proven learning system," stated Rob Estell, President of One Exam Prep. "Working together with Brown allows our teams to leverage each other's strengths, enabling our combined company to grow into a formidable national presence."

"The acquisition of One Exam Prep establishes our footprint in the construction training business, one of the largest certification populations in the United States. Our acquisition of OEP, combined with our recently completed acquisition of National Electric Wholesale Providers, establishes Brown as one of the largest wholesalers of electrical codes and electrician exam preparation materials," stated Noah Davis, President and Chief Operating Officer of Panther. "These acquisitions offer distinct corporate synergies and are expected to generate an additional $3 million in revenue from them in 2017."

Brown is disrupting the technical vocations training and certification industry by building the first full service training and career advancement brand in the technical fields. Brown Technical Media Corp. is a leading online aggregator of compliance, career advancement and training content for tradesman and technical experts in a wide variety of professions. Brown's mission is to disrupt and defragment the many disparate companies in the eLearning, standards and codes market place, which currently is collectively valued at over $100 billion globally and growing. Brown is changing the landscape for small and medium size businesses by providing consistent, high quality training materials usually only available to enterprise level companies. Brown's strategy is to both grow its current revenue base organically while concurrently acquiring synergistic companies in the multiple industries that Brown is currently servicing.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Panther. These risks and others are included from time to time in documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including but not limited to, our Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on our future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although Panther believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Panther takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Panther. Panther's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.

