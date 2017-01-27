Rezidor Hotel Group: David Berg resigns from Rezidor's Board of Directors

The Rezidor Hotel Group AB today announces that David Berg has resigned from his position on the Board of Directors with immediate effect. Yesterday Carlson Hotels, Inc., Rezidor's majority shareholder, announced that effective 1 February 2017, Berg will also resign from his position as Chief Executive Officer of Carlson Hotels, Inc.

Notes to Editors:

The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. The group features a portfolio of approximately 475 hotels in operation or under development with 104,000 rooms in over 80 countries.

Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club Carlson loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014 and together with Carlson, Rezidor has launched the new brands Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus Collection (luxury). Since 2016, Rezidor also owns 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and was awarded one the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think tank Ethisphere.

In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd., a division of HNA Group Co., Ltd., a Fortune Global 500 company with operations across aviation, tourism, hospitality, finance, and online services among other sectors, is since December 2016 the majority shareholder.

The corporate office of The Rezidor Hotel Group is based in Brussels, Belgium.

