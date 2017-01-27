

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales decreased at a faster-than-expected pace in December, after rising in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Friday.



Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 1.7 percent rise in the previous month. That was much faster than the 0.3 percent drop expected by economists.



On an annual basis, retail sales increased a working-day-adjusted 0.6 percent in December, well below the 3.8 percent growth in November. Economists had expected a 3.5 percent gain for the month.



Retail sales of durables grew 2.3 percent on year, while those of consumables dropped by 1.5 percent.



'The preliminary result of Swedish retail for 2016 is 3.3 percent, which corresponds to sales of SEK 750 billion. There are indications of slower growth going forward, and in 2017 the growth rate is assessed to be slightly lower,' the HUI Research analyst Andreas Svensson said.



'Household purchasing power is currently at a very high level and continued strong growth is deemed tough and unlikely.'



