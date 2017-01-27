Atlas Copco Interim Report on Q4 and Full-year Summary 2016

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The figures presented in this report refer to continuing operations unless otherwise stated

• Orders increased 19% to MSEK 27 617 (23 206), organic growth of 7%

• Revenues increased 14% to MSEK 28 495 (25 003), organic growth of 2%

• Operating profit increased 18% to MSEK 5 785 (4 882), corresponding to a margin of 20.3% (19.5)

• Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, was MSEK 5 849 (4 977)

• Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 5 618 (4 704)

• Reported earnings per share were SEK 3.49 (0.89)

• Previous year includes a negative effect of SEK 2.30 from the large Belgian tax provision

• Record strong operating cash flow at MSEK 6 537 (5 355), including discontinued operations

• Proposed dividend of SEK 6.80 (6.30) per share, paid in two installments

• Mats Rahmström was appointed new President and CEO of Atlas Copco AB, effective April 27, 2017

• Proposal for AGM 2018 to split the group in two parts, one industrial and one mining/civil engineering

• Divestment of Road Construction Equipment division

Near-term demand outlook

The overall demand for the Group is expected to improve somewhat.

Previous near-term demand outlook (published October 20, 2016):

The overall demand for the Group is expected to remain at current level.

