Atlas Copco Interim Report on Q4 and Full-year Summary 2016

Strong end to a Solid Year
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27, 2017
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The figures presented in this report refer to continuing operations unless otherwise stated
• Orders increased 19% to MSEK 27 617 (23 206), organic growth of 7%
• Revenues increased 14% to MSEK 28 495 (25 003), organic growth of 2%
• Operating profit increased 18% to MSEK 5 785 (4 882), corresponding to a margin of 20.3% (19.5)
• Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, was MSEK 5 849 (4 977)
• Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 5 618 (4 704)
• Reported earnings per share were SEK 3.49 (0.89)
• Previous year includes a negative effect of SEK 2.30 from the large Belgian tax provision
• Record strong operating cash flow at MSEK 6 537 (5 355), including discontinued operations
• Proposed dividend of SEK 6.80 (6.30) per share, paid in two installments
• Mats Rahmström was appointed new President and CEO of Atlas Copco AB, effective April 27, 2017
• Proposal for AGM 2018 to split the group in two parts, one industrial and one mining/civil engineering
• Divestment of Road Construction Equipment division
Near-term demand outlook
The overall demand for the Group is expected to improve somewhat.
Previous near-term demand outlook (published October 20, 2016):
The overall demand for the Group is expected to remain at current level.
For more information please contact:
Daniel Althoff,
Investor RelationsManager
Tel: +46-8-743-9597 or +46-76-899-9597
E-mail: ir@se.atlascopco.com
Ola Kinnander,
Media Relations Manager
Tel: +46-8-743-8060 or +46-70-347-2455
E-mail: media@se.atlascopco.com
