Tryg A/S / Trading Statement Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by Lene Skole 27-Jan-2017 / 11:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Board member Lene Skole has purchased 1,500 shares for a total amount of DKK 195,300 on 27 January 2017. See attachment for further details. Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=6 12422 News Source: NASDAQ OMX The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Tryg A/S . . . Denmark Phone: . Fax: . E-mail: . Internet: . ISIN: DK0060013274 Category Code: TST TIDM: 0GBV Sequence No.: 3795 End of Announcement EQS News Service 539573 27-Jan-2017

