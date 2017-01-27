BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 26 January 2017 were: 166.55p Capital only 168.03p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the buyback of 600,000 ordinary shares on 21 July 2016, the Company has 68,949,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,412,261 which are held in treasury.