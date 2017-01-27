

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $251.6 million, or $1.15 per share. This was down from $280.9 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $1.88 billion. This was up from $1.87 billion last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $251.6 Mln. vs. $280.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.4% -EPS (Q1): $1.15 vs. $1.29 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.9% -Revenue (Q1): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.40. Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 - $6.25



