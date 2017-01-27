sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,48 Euro		-0,005
-0,14 %
WKN: A0ET04 ISIN: GB00B0BN1P96 
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 26

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of
business on 26 January 2017 were:

419.21c per share (US cents) - Capital only
332.98p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only
426.74c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
338.96p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    Revenue items included in net asset value.

3.   Following the buyback for cancellation of 5,600 ordinary shares on 19
January 2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,927,828 Ordinary
shares (excluding 5,400,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote
each.

© 2017 PR Newswire