BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of business on 26 January 2017 were: 419.21c per share (US cents) - Capital only 332.98p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only 426.74c per share (US cents) - Including current year income 338.96p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value. 3. Following the buyback for cancellation of 5,600 ordinary shares on 19 January 2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,927,828 Ordinary shares (excluding 5,400,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.