

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) Friday said it expects second-quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.30 to $1.40.



For fiscal 2017, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $6.00 to $6.25, which at the midpoint, represents a nine percent increase over prior year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.55 per share for the second quarter and $6.38 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In its first quarter, attributable net income declined to $299.8 million from $363.6 million last year. Earnings per share dropped to $1.37 from $1.67 last year.



Net income from continuing operations was $252 million, down 10 percent versus the prior year, and earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.15, down 11 percent.



Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $322 million or $1.47 per share.



First-quarter sales increased 1 percent to $1.88 billion from $1.87 billion a year ago.



Analysts expected earnings of $1.47 per share on sales of $1.95 billion for the quarter.



The company noted that a 2 percent higher volumes and 2 percent favorable energy pass-through were partially offset by 3 percent unfavorable currency. The volume increase was driven by strength in Industrial Gases - Asia and continued progress on the Jazan project. Pricing was flat with the prior year.



Seifi Ghasemi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said, 'This is the tenth consecutive quarter where we are reporting high single-digit or double-digit growth in our profitability. ..Despite the weak economy and currency headwinds, our robust financial position and ongoing productivity programs have us operating from a position of strength.'



