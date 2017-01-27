F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

For filings with the FCA include the annex

For filings with issuer exclude the annex

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached: ii F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify): CHANGE TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE X

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation: iii Aviva plc & its subsidiaries

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv Registered Holder: Available on Request 111,012* BNY Norwich Union Nominees Limited 67,119* Chase (GA Group) Nominees Limited 142,116* HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited 18,599,695* State Street Nominees Limited 270,789* *denotes direct interest Chase Nominees Limited 51,532 Vidacos Nominees Limited 87,232

5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached: v 25 January 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: 26 January 2017