Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United Kingdom Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2021) by Mobile Commerce, P2P transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude Behaviour, and Market Risk" report to their offering.

This report provides a data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Market Dynamics:

Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in mobile payment industry. Details market opportunities across 30 market segments in mobile payment for the period 2014-2020 and identifies opportunities, potential risks, and market innovation.

Mobile Commerce:

Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in mobile commerce market segments. Details three essential KPIs mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across five key segments: mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants bars, and others.

Mobile Person-to-Person (P2P) Transfers:

Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in P2P segment, broken down by domestic and international remittances. Details three essential KPIs mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 UK Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

3 UK Mobile Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2015-2021

4 Mobile Peer to Peer Transfer Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2015-2021

5 Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2015-2021

6 UK Analysis of Mobile Payment Market by Payment Proximity

7 UK Analysis of Mobile Payment Market Share by Technology Channel

8 UK Mobile Payment Analysis of Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

