

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Shares of food retailer Tesco Plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) and food wholesaler Booker Group plc (BOK.L) were gaining in London trading after the companies announced their agreement on the terms of a recommended share and cash merger. Under the deal, Tesco will buy Booker for approximately 205.3 pence per Booker Share or about 3.7 billion pounds in total. The companies expect the merger would create the UK's leading food business.



Each Booker Scheme Shareholder will receive 0.861 New Tesco Shares and 42.6 pence in cash.



The per share price represents a premium of approximately 12 percent to the Closing Price of Booker Share on January 26, being the last business day prior to this announcement.



The merger is expected to be accretive to Tesco's earnings per share in the second full financial year following the Effective Date, and to be beneficial to Tesco's leverage metrics.



The Tesco Board expect pre-tax synergies for the Combined Group to reach a run-rate of at least 200 million pounds per annum by the end of the third year following completion of the merger.



The merger is also expected to enable opportunity for cost synergies of at least £175 million, mainly in areas such as procurement and distribution.



Following the merger, Booker Shareholders will own approximately 16 percent of the combined group.



On completion of the merger, Charles Wilson, Booker's Chief Executive Officer and Stewart Gilliland, Booker's Chairman, will join the Combined Group's Board. Wilson will also join the Combined Group's Executive Committee.



Dave Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Tesco said, 'Tesco has made significant progress in turning around our UK retail business. This Merger with Booker will further enhance Tesco's growth prospects by creating the UK's leading food business with combined expertise in retail, wholesale, supply chain and digital. Wherever food is prepared and eaten - 'in home' or 'out of home' - we will meet this opportunity with the widest choice and best service available.'



In London, Booker shares traded at 213.50 pence, up 16.60 percent, and Tesco shares traded at 206.10 pence, up 9.05 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX