Solidium Oy: Antti Mäkinen appointed as Managing Director of Solidium Oy

Solidium has appointed Antti Mäkinen (55) as its new Managing Director. Currently Mäkinen is the co-head of Corporate and Investment Banking Finland at Nordea. He has served as CEO of eQ Corporation and as director at SEB Enskilda Securities.



"Antti's solid experience and know-how corresponds pre-eminently to the profile that the Solidium's Board regarded important when electing a new managing director. Antti has both experience of serving as a Managing Director in the finance sector as well as a deep knowledge of capital markets and corporate transactions. These are important virtues when steering Solidium into a new phase", says the Chairman of the Board, Harri Sailas.



"The position as the Managing Director of Solidium is a unique and a challenging task, which I welcome with great interest and a humble mind", says Antti Mäkinen, the new Managing Director of Solidium.



The remuneration of the new Managing Director consist of a fixed monthly salary of EUR 37,000 and an annual performance bonus of a maximum of 30 per cent of the fixed salary. The pension benefits and the retirement age of the Managing Director are determined according to the Employees' Pension Act.



Mäkinen will start in his new position as soon as possible, but no later than 1 August 2017. Investment Director Petter Söderström will be the Acting Managing Director of Solidium from 1 February 2017 until Antti Mäkinen takes on the duties of Managing Director. Kari Järvinen, Managing Director of Solidium from 2009, will act as an advisor to Solidium until the end of July 2017.



For additional information: Solidium Oy; call-back requests Inka Virtanen, assistant to the Chairman, tel. +358 (0)10 830 8901

Antti Mäkinen; tel. +358 (0)50 5611 501





CV of Antti Mäkinen



1985-1996 Hannes Snellman Attorneys, Partner

1996-2005 SEB Enskilda Securities, Finnish branch, Director

2005-2009 eQ Corporation, CEO

2010-2017, Nordea Bank AB (publ), Director





Solidium is a limited company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. The basis and core objective of Solidium's strategy is proper, value-enhancing asset management of its current holdings. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in twelve listed companies: Elisa, Kemira, Metso, Outokumpu, Outotec, Sampo, SSAB, Stora Enso, Talvivaara Mining Company, Telia Company, Tieto and Valmet. The market value of Solidium's equity holdings is approximately 8.1 billion euros at the date of this press release. Further information: www.solidium.fi/en (http://www.solidium.fi/en)

