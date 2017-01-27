One of the hottest topics in the European solar market, if not the global solar market, experienced an intriguing development yesterday, as an expert committee representing EU Member States voted on the European Commission's (EC) proposal to extend anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures against Chinese solar cell and module manufacturers for two years. Interestingly, the committee voted to approve the extension of the anti-subsidy measures, but voted to oppose the extension of the anti-dumping measures.

The trade measures were originally applied to solar cell and module imports from China in December 2013, as a means of protecting Europe's solar industry, however, some voices within the industry feel that the measures are counterproductive, and are actually hindering the growth of the solar industry within Europe.

A minimum import price (MIP) agreement was also set up, for Chinese companies to avoid the duties if they sold their products at a minimum price, however, price declines within the industry have made the MIP look somewhat out of touch with real-world pricing, resulting in the majority of Chinese manufacturing heavyweights opting out of the agreement.

The trade measures had been up for review within the EC, who has put forth a proposal to extend the duties, albeit updated duties, for two years. Within the proposal, an 11% duty would be included as an anti-subsidy measure, and a 36% duty would be included as an anti-dumping measure, while the MIP has been reduced by 20%. It also includes an interim review, which is likely to lead to a gradual reduction of the level of the duties.

"We are confident our proposal presents a balanced way to protect the Union solar cell and module producers from ongoing unfair trading practices, while ...

