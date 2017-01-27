

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's hourly wages remained flat for the second straight month in December, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



Contractual wages showed no variations in December, same as in the preceding month.



On an annual basis, hourly wages increased at a steady pace of 0.4 percent at the end of the year.



Among the main macro sectors, wages in the private sector climbed 0.7 percent on year, while wages in the public sector remained unchanged.



In the whole year 2016, the average hourly wage grew by 0.6 percent over the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX