Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market 2016-2025 - Research and Markets

The Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 12.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $18,567.73 million by 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is Emerging graphene-based materials for neural tissue engineering, Development of bioartificial nerve grafts for peripheral-nerve regeneration, Tissue engineering and nanotechnology are research therapeutic perspectives and Adoption of 3D printing technologies.



Based on Product the market is categorized into Biomaterials and Neuromodulation/Neurostimulation Devices. The Biomaterials segment is further sub divided as Nerve wraps, Nerve Connectors, Nerve Conduits and Nerve Protectors. Neuromodulation/Neurostimulation Devices segment is categorized into Internal Neurostimulation and External Neurostimulation.



Depending on the Application the market is segregated by Direct Neurorrhaphy, Nerve Grafting and Neurostimulation/Neuromodulation Surgery. The Direct Neurorrhaphy segment is sub-divided into Epineural Repair, Group Fascicular Repair and Perineural Repair. The Nerve Grafting segment is fragmented as Autografts, Allografts and Xenografts



This industry report analyzes the global markets for Nerve Repair and Regeneration across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Emerging graphene-based materials for neural tissue engineering

3.1.2 Development of bioartificial nerve grafts for peripheral-nerve regeneration

3.1.3 Tissue engineering and nanotechnology are research therapeutic perspectives

3.1.4 Adoption of 3D printing technologies

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of su



4 Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market, By Product

4.1 Biomaterials

4.1.1.1 Nerve wraps

4.1.1.2 Nerve Connectors

4.1.1.3 Nerve Conduits

4.1.1.4 Nerve Protectors

4.2 Neuromodulation/Neurostimulation Devices

4.2.1.1 Internal Neurostimulation

4.2.1.1.1.1 Deep Brain Stimulation

4.2.1.1.1.2 Gastric Electrical Stimulation

4.2.1.1.1.3 Spinal Cord Stimulation

4.2.1.1.1.4 Sacral Nerve Stimulation

4.2.1.1.1.5 Vagus Nerve Stimulation

4.2.1.2 External Neurostimulation

4.2.1.2.1.1 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

4.2.1.2.1.2 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

4.2.1.2.1.3 Respiratory Electrical Stimulation



5 Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market, By Application

5.1 Direct Neurorrhaphy

5.1.1.1 Epineural Repair

5.1.1.2 Group Fascicular Repair

5.1.1.3 Perineural Repair

5.2 Nerve Grafting

5.2.1.1 Autografts

5.2.1.2 Allografts

5.2.1.3 Xenografts

5.3 Neurostimulation/Neuromodulation Surgery



6 Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

8.2 Baxter International Inc.

8.3 Cyberonics, Inc.

8.4 Biocontrol Medical

8.5 Axogen, Inc

8.6 Alafair Biosciences, Inc.,

8.7 Biogen, Inc

8.8 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

8.9 Covidien Plc

8.10 BioControl Medical

8.11 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

8.12 Orthomed S.A.S.

8.13 NeuroMetrix, Inc

8.14 Neuropace, Inc.

8.15 Medtronic Inc

8.16 St. Jude Medical Inc

8.17 Stryker Corporation

8.18 Synovis Micro Co Alliance Inc

8.19 Polyganics

8.20 Synapse Biomedical, Inc

8.21 Neuronetics, Inc

8.22 Biowave Corp

8.23 Intelect Medical, Inc

8.24 Medtrode Inc.

8.25 Autonomic Technologies



