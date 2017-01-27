Global Foot and Ankle Devices (Prostheses, Bracing and Support Devices and Orthopedic Implants and Devices) Market Report 2016: Market data 2013-2014 & Revenue Estimates 2015-2016 & 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Foot and Ankle Devices Market Analysis & Trends - Product (Prostheses, Bracing and Support Devices and Orthopedic Implants and Devices ), Cause of Injury (Neurological Disorders, Trauma and Diabetes) - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $7.82 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing numerous sports injuries, growing geriatric population worldwide and increasing new product launches.

Based on product the market is categorized into prostheses, bracing and support devices and orthopedic implants and devices. Prostheses segment is further segmented into Microprocessor-Controlled (MPC) prostheses, Solid Ankle Cushion Heel (SACH) foot, multiaxial prostheses, single-axial prostheses, dynamic response/energy-storing prostheses. Bracing and support devices are further segregated into hinged braces and soft bracing. Orthopedic implants and devices segment is further classified into soft-tissue orthopedic devices, joint implants and fixation devices.

Depending on the cause of injury the market is segmented by neurological disorders, trauma, diabetes and other causes.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Foot and Ankle Devices across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Numerous Sports Injuries



3.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population Worldwide



3.1.3 Increasing New Product Launches



3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Constraints



3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Foot and Ankle Devices Market, By Product



4.1 Prostheses



4.1.1.1 Microprocessor-Controlled (MPC) Prostheses



4.1.1.2 Solid Ankle Cushion Heel (SACH) Foot



4.1.1.3 Multiaxial Prostheses



4.1.1.4 Single-Axial Prostheses



4.1.1.5 Dynamic Response/Energy-Storing Prostheses



4.2 Bracing and Support Devices



4.2.1.1 Hinged Braces



4.2.1.2 Soft Bracing



4.3 Orthopedic Implants and Devices



4.3.1.1 Soft-Tissue Orthopedic Devices



4.3.1.1.1.1 Musculoskeletal Reinforcement Devices



4.3.1.1.1.2 Artificial Tendons & Ligaments



4.3.1.2 Joint Implants



4.3.1.2.1.1 Phalangeal Implants



4.3.1.2.1.2 Ankle Implants (Ankle Replacement Devices)



4.3.1.2.1.3 Subtalar Joint Implants/Subtalar Joint Reconstruction Devices



4.3.1.3 Fixation Devices



4.3.1.3.1.1 Internal Fixation Devices



4.3.1.3.1.1.1.1 Fusion Nails



4.3.1.3.1.1.1.2 Screws



4.3.1.3.1.1.1.3 Plates



4.3.1.3.1.1.1.4 Wires & Pins



4.3.1.3.1.2 External Fixation Devices



4.3.1.3.1.2.1.1 Ring Ankle Fixators



4.3.1.3.1.2.1.2 Unilateral Fixators



4.3.1.3.1.2.1.3 Hybrid Fixators

5 Foot and Ankle Devices Market, By Cause of Injury



5.1 Neurological Disorders



5.2 Trauma



5.3 Diabetes



5.4 Other Causes

6 Foot and Ankle Devices Market, By Geography

7 Leading Companies



7.1 Acumed, LLC



7.2 Arthrex, Inc.



7.3 Extremity Medical, LLC



7.4 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation



7.5 Ossur



7.6 Smith & Nephew PLC.



7.7 Stryker Corporation



7.8 Tornier N.V.



7.9 Wright Medical Technology, Inc.



7.10 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



7.11 De Puy Synthes



7.12 Biomet, Inc.



7.13 BioPro, Inc.



7.14 Orthofix Holdings Inc.



7.15 Mondeal Medical Systems GmbH

