Six IoT Report Bundle: The Most Comprehensive Evaluation Available of the Technologies, Current Market, and Future Prospects - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Industrial Convergence: 5G, Industrial IoT, Smart Infrastructure, Big Data, IoT Data Management and Analytics 2016 - 2021 - Report Package" report to their offering.

Convergent technologies in the areas of 5G, Industrial IoT, Smart Infrastructure, Unstructured (Big) Data, IoT Data and Analytics are poised to transform everything from manufacturing to enterprise automation. The benefits to business and society as a whole are manifold including greater efficiencies, new and improved products and services, and greater flexibility such as products as a service.

Leveraging process automation and industrial data will provide analytics and intelligence, which will be manifest at the retail level as smart products and services that transform lifestyles, and deeply within business supply chains as product life cycle management is transformed by way of evolving IoT and Industry 4.0 technologies, processes, and procedures.

This research provides the most comprehensive evaluation available of the technologies, current market, and future prospects for 5G, Industrial IoT, Smart Infrastructure, Big Data, IoT Data Management and Analytics. It includes an assessment of challenges and opportunities, key players and solutions, and market forecasts for the period 2016 to 2021.

This research package includes reports in the following industrial convergence areas:

Industrial IoT and 5G: Emerging Technologies, Solutions, Market Outlook and Forecasts Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT): Market Opportunities for Solutions, Products, and Services 2016 - 2021 IoT in Smart Infrastructure, Cities, and Buildings: Market Analysis and Forecasts 2016 - 2021 The Big Data Market: Business Case, Market Analysis & Forecasts 2016 - 2021 IoT Data Management and Analytics Market Outlook & Forecasts 2016 - 2021 Sensors and Intelligent End-point Devices in IoT: Market Analysis and Forecast 2016 - 2021

Target Audience:

- IoT vendors

- Big Data vendors

- Manufacturing companies

- Telecom service providers

- Telecom equipment providers

- Global infrastructure suppliers

- Communications component providers

- Cloud services and datacenter companies

- Smartgrid and energy management companies

- Big data, analytics, and information processing companies

- Sovereign investment funds, hedge funds and private equity

Report Benefits:

- Forecasts for all convergent areas 2016 to 2021

- Identify leading companies and solutions in each area

- Learn how technologies interact and depend upon one another

- Identity market challenges and opportunities for apps and services

- Understand how efficiency improvements and enhancements impact business

Key Topics Covered:

Industrial IoT and 5G: Emerging Technologies, Solutions, Market Outlook and Forecasts

1 Introduction

2 IIoT 5G Application Scenarios

3 IIoT 5G Market Forecasts

4 Industrial IoT 5G Platforms, Solutions, and Initiatives

5 Conclusions and Recommendations

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT): Market Opportunities for Solutions, Products, and Services 2016 - 2021

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Overview

4 IIoT Technologies

5 IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2016 - 2021

6 Company Analysis

IoT in Smart Infrastructure, Cities, and Buildings: Market Analysis and Forecasts 2016 - 2021

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Overview

4 IoT Opportunities in Smart Infrastructure, Cities, and Buildings

The Big Data Market: Business Case, Market Analysis & Forecasts 2016 - 2021

1 Background of the Study

2 Executive Summary

3 Big Data Technology and Business Case

4 Key Investment Sectors for Big Data

5 The Big Data Value Chain

6 Big Data Analytics

7 Standardization and Regulatory Initiatives

8 Global Markets and Forecasts for Big Data

9 Key Players in the Big Data Market

IoT Data Management and Analytics Market Outlook & Forecasts 2016 - 2021

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Overview

4 IoT Data Platform Providers

5 Technologies Enabling IoT Data

6 Global IoT Data Market Analysis and Forecasts 2016 - 2021

7 Vendor Analysis

8 Conclusions and Recommendations

9 Appendix

Sensors and Intelligent End-point Devices in IoT: Market Analysis and Forecast 2016 - 2021

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Overview

4 Sensor Technology and Developments

5 Sensors and Intelligent Endpoint Outlook and Forecasts

6 Future of Sensors in IoT

7 Companies and Solutions

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wjb3sz/industrial

