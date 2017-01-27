Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms and Software Market Outlook and Forecasts 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms and Software: Market Outlook and Forecasts 2016 - 2021" report to their offering.

Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms represents those systems (software, hardware, and middleware) that enable IoT network, device, application, and service management. This includes connectivity, device administration, identity management, permissions control, data management, APIs, SDKs, and more. IoT will also be a driver of substantial software development in infrastructure, platforms, devices, security, applications and services.

This research package includes forecasts for IoT Platform revenue and deployments globally and regionally for the 2016 to 2021 period. Forecasts also include a breakdown by Segment, Solution, Investment/Funding, Value Chain, and Connectivity. This research also identifies opportunities for software in IoT including OEM providers. Mind Commerce also evaluates the market opportunities and outlook for OEM channels and quantifies the markets and business for IoT software.

Key Findings:

- Top Five IoT Platform providers account for 24% of global revenue

- IoT software revenue will reach $379B by 2021, 23% of total revenue

- IoT Platform security solution revenue is a $820B opportunity by 2021

- OEM IoT Software markets will grow to $329 billion with CAGR of 10.8%

- Global IoT platform enabled revenue is expected to reach $9.1T by 2021

- General purpose IoT Platforms will overtake purpose built platforms by 2020

Key Topics Covered:

Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms: Market Outlook and Forecasts 2016 - 2021

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction To IoT Platforms

3 Key Issues and Challenges for IoT

4 IoT in Industry Verticals and Market Segments

5 IoT Platform Providers and Solutions

6 IoT Platform Outlook and Forecasts

7 Conclusions and Recommendations

Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Outlook and Forecasts 2016 - 2021

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Overview

4 IoT Ecosystem

5 IoT Software

6 IoT and OEM Systems

7 Global IoT Software and OEM System Market 2016 - 2021

8 Company Coverage

Companies Mentioned

- Aeris Communications

- AGT International

- Amdocs

- AMEE

- Arkessa

- ARM

- Arrayent

- Autodesk

- Axeda (PTC)

- Ayla Networks

- Bayshore Networks

- Bosch Software innovations: Bosch IoT Suite

- Bug Labs

- CarrIoTs

- Cisco

- Cloudplugs

- Contiki

- Cubilog

- Cybervision

- Digi

- Eclipse M2M

- Evrythng

- Exosite

- GE Digital

- Geosonics/Vibra-Tech

- Gobig, Inc.

- Google

- Groovestreams

- HP

- IBM

- Imantics

- Intel

- Iobridge

- Jasper (Cisco)

- KaaIoT

- Linksmart Technologies

- Logmein

- Lynx Software Technologies, Inc.

- MachineShop Inc.

- Manybots

- Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

- Microstrain

- MongoDB Inc.

- NEC Corporation

- Netgem

- Neuaer (Newair)

- Nimbits

- Oregan Networks Ltd.

- ParStream (Cisco)

- Particle

- Qualcomm

- RIOT

- Sen.Se

- Sensinodeorm

- SmartThings

- Symantec

- Unisys Corporation

- Wind River

- Xively (LogMeIn Inc.)

