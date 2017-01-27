$6.7 Billion Wood Vinegar Market to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Wood Vinegar Market by Pyrolysis Method (Slow Pyrolysis, Fast Pyrolysis, and Intermediate Pyrolysis), Application (Agriculture, Animal Feed, Food, Medicinal, and Consumer Products), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global wood vinegar market has grown steadily in the last few years. The market size is projected to reach USD 6.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of around 7.2% from 2016 to 2022.

The growing demand for bio-based agricultural inputs is the major driving factor of this market.

The wood vinegar market, based on pyrolysis method, has been segmented into slow pyrolysis, fast pyrolysis, and intermediate pyrolysis. Slow pyrolysis method accounted for the largest market share in 2015. Slow pyrolysis process is mainly characterized by slow heating rate, long vapor residence time, and low temperature compared to fast pyrolysis. Slow pyrolysis offers better yields of char, wood vinegar, and other products compared to fast and intermediate pyrolysis. However, the process has comparatively low energy yield, is more time consuming, and leads to more pollution.

The wood vinegar market, based on application, has been segmented into agriculture, animal feed, food, medicinal, and consumer products, and others including industrial source for production of acetic acid, tar & creosote production, and waste water treatment. The agriculture segment accounted for the largest share of the wood vinegar market in 2015. It is used as a pesticide and fertilizer as has multifunctional benefits. It also helps in controlling the impact of harmful insects on crops.

The wood vinegar market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major drivers for the growth of the wood vinegar market include the rapidly growing demand for biopesticides and biofertilizers. Low awareness about the application of wood vinegar is the factor restraining the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Wood Vinegar Market, by Pyrolysis Method

7 Wood Vinegar Market, by Application

8 Wood Vinegar Market, by Region

9 Company Profiles

Ace ( Singapore ) PTE Ltd

) PTE Ltd Byron Biochar

Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp.

DOI & Co., Ltd

Nakashima Trading Co. Ltd.

Nettenergy BV

New Life Agro

Penta Manufacturer

Tagrow Co., Ltd.

Verdi Life

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4tb7wf/wood_vinegar

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716